Freeport man arrested during alleged drug deal

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say 33-year-old Paris Walker was arrested over the weekend on the charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.

Freeport Police say an officer spotted Walker near the area of Cherry Avenue and Clark Street around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, February 7th.

The officer allegedly knew of Walker and was aware he was operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

As the officer circled the area, police say he spotted Walker standing next to another vehicle in the area of Grove Avenue and Clark Street.

Police took him into custody for driving with a suspended license, but later found a bag of cocaine in the area where he had been standing.

Walker was then charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver.

He was taken to the Stephenson County Jail.

