Freeport man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 20-year-old Terry Profit was arrested Tuesday after his ex-girlfriend alleged that he harassed her and then threatened to kill her in an Aldi’s parking lot.

According to Freeport Police, they were called to the store, at 726 W. South Street, at 9:23 p.m., where they met with the 19-year-old female. The victim reported that Profit, her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, had been harassing her via phone throughout the day before following her to Aldi’s, at which point he ran up to the car, began banging on the window, and threatened her with harm.

Police located Profit later in the 500 block of E. Garden and arrested him after it was discovered that he was subject to bail bond conditions which prevented him from having contact with her.

Profit was charged with Harassment Through Electronic Communications, Violation of Bail Bond, and Disorderly Conduct.

He was taken to the Stephenson County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond.

