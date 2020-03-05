Freeport man arrested for allegedly touching 15-year-old girl at movie theater

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 21-year-old Anthony Bickett was arrested on Aggravated Battery charges Wednesday after he allegedly inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl at the Lindo Theater.

According to Freeport Police, Bickett is accused of making contact of “an insulting or provoking nature” by placing his hand on the victim’s thighs.

The incident happened on March 1st at the theater, located at 115 S. Chicago Ave.

Police say the suspect and the victims are not related, but do know each other.

Bickett was arrested at his home around 7:05 p.m. the same night.

Bickett is being held at the Stephenson County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

