Freeport man arrested for attacking ex-girlfriend, beating police officer

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 25-year-old Norshawn Boutte was arrested early Sunday after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend during a home invasion, and then punching the arresting police officer.

According to Freeport Police, Boutte forced his way into the woman’s apartment on N. Greenfield Drive and physically assaulted her, during which time he punched her in the face and strangled her.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 2:52 a.m., at which point the responding officer got into a struggle with Boutte. Police say Boutte punched the officer in the face and head multiple times before he was subdued and arrested by additional officers.

The 22-year-old female was injured in the face, neck and chest but did not require medical treatment.

The officer was taken to FHN Memorial Hospital for a facial wound and head injury. He was released from the hospital following treatment.

Boutte is being held in the Stephenson County Jail.

