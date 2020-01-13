Freeport man arrested for felony marijuana possession

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 20-year-old Adrian Rucker has been charged with illegally selling marijuana out of a home in the 200 block of E. Pleasant Street.

Freeport Police say officers, along with the State Line Area Narcotics Team, conducted a search warrant investigation of the home around 1:55 p.m. on Friday, January 10th.

Police say they found 73.8 grams of marijuana.

Rucker was charged with Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis 30gm to 500gm, which is a felony.

He is being held at the Stephenson County Jail.

