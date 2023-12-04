FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police arrested a 44-year-old Freeport man on Friday after he allegedly kicked in the door to an apartment, entered the residence and battered a woman.

According to police, officers responded to the apartment, located in the 600 block of North Walnut Avenue, for reports of a battery that was in progress.

Upon arrival, police located two people, including a man later identified as Anthony Evans, inside the apartment. Officers learned neither the woman nor Evans lived at the residence, and that the woman had been visiting a friend when Evans kicked the door open.

Once inside the apartment, Evans allegedly struck the woman, causing bodily harm.

Evans was taken into custody and charged with home invasion, domestic battery with a prior conviction, and criminal trespass to a residence.

He is currently held in the Stephenson County Jail pending the outcome of a detention hearing.