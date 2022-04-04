FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Darion Wheeler, 18, has been arrested for a shooting on Sunday morning.

According to Freeport Police, officers were responding after gunshots were heard in the area of Homer Street and Oak Avenue around 11:01 a.m. and spotted Wheeler running from the scene.

He was arrested and charged after police found the gun used in the crime, authorities said.

Wheeler has been charged with Possession of a Firearm without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by someone under 21, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Resisting Arrest.

Wheeler was booked into the Stephenson County Jail and held on $100,000 bond.