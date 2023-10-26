ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Michael Huenefeld, 45, after reportedly finding evidence of drug dealing at his home.

According to police, Huenefeld’s residence, in the 600 block of N. Brewster Avenue, was searched on October 24th, in which officers found cocaine and packaging materials.

He was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Huenefeld was booked into the Stephenson County Jail pending the outcome of a detention hearing, as mandated by the Pre-trial Fairness Act.