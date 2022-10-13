FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Darren Miller, 33, after an investigation into illegal cannabis sales in the 500 block of W. Cottonwood Street.

Freeport Police said officers conducted a search of Miller’s residence on Wednesday at 6:20 p.m.

During the search, police said 950 grams of cannabis was seized.

Miller was charged with Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and Driving with a Suspended License.

He was held at the Stephenson County Jail.