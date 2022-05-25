FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance on Tuesday and arrested Keon Turner, 20, on gun charges.

According to Freeport Police, officers were called to the 400 block of North Van Buren Avenue around 9:35 p.m.

The victims in the incident told police that Turner had forced a bedroom door open while armed with a gun following an argument.

No one was injured and Turner was taken into custody without incident, police said.

He was charged with Felony Possession of a Firearm and Disorderly Conduct, and was booked into the Stephenson County Jail.