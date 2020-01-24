Freeport man charged in domestic violence attack

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 29-year-old Dakota Higgs is in custody Friday after police say he was involved in a domestic assault with his ex-girlfriend.

According to Freeport Police, officers were called to the 600 block of S. Harlem Avenue around 3:12 p.m. on Thursday, where a 28-year-old woman said Higgs had entered her home without permission and would not leave.

The victim told police that Higgs began pushing and shoving her, ultimately taking her phone away and pulling her by her hair.

Police arrested Higgs and charged him with Domestic Battery with a Prior Conviction, and two counts of Criminal Trespass to a Residence.

He was taken to the Stephenson County Jail.

