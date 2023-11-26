FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) —— A 38-year-old Freeport man is wanted on charges of first degree murder following a fatal shooting in Freeport Sunday morning.

According to the Freeport Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of S. Carroll Avenue around 9:48 a.m.

Police later learned a 30-year-old male had been struck by gunfire. The not-yet-identified man was taken to FHN Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Christopher Calvin was quickly identified as a suspect in the alleged murder, according to police, who believe the shooting was not a random act of violence.

A felony warrant for first degree murder has been issued for the arrest of Calvin, according to FPD.

Officials are asking for anyone who may have information about this case or the whereabouts of Calvin to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.