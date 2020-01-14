Freeport man charged with sexual assault of a child

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old Daniel Reed has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 13.

Freeport Police say officers took Reed into custody at his home in the 500 block of S. Chicago Avenue, where the abuse was reported to have occurred.

He was arrested at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the assault occurred on December 14th, 2019.

Reed is charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

