FREEPORT, Ill (WTVO) — A 24-year-old Freeport man is in critical condition following a “gang-related” shooting on Thursday, police said.

According to Freeport Police, officers were called to the Unit Block of West Dexter Street around 5:55 p.m. where the victim was found. Police said he had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to a Freeport hospital and then flown to Rockford for additional treatment, and is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for two “persons of interest” in the case.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Freeport Police at 815-235-8222.