LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man drowned on the Fourth of July while trying to retrieve a remote control boat from a lake, police said.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:13 p.m. officers were called to Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park near Lena.

Bystanders told arriving officers that the man, later identified as Myles Patrick, 65, had swum out past the swim area to retrieve the remote-controlled boat and appeared to have difficulty swimming. He went under the water and did not resurface.

Divers were able to find Patrick underwater and bystanders helped rescue personnel transport him to the shore. He was taken to FHN, where he was pronounced dead.