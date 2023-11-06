FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Jamie Coleman, 39, after following up a tip that he was harboring a runaway 15-year-old girl.

According to police, on Friday, November 3rd, officers went to an apartment in the 600 block of N. Walnut Avenue and found Coleman and the girl inside.

A search of the apartment also yielded a handgun and cocaine, authorities said.

Coleman was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

The girl was taken to FHN Hospital for an evaluation and then released to her family.

Coleman was booked into the Stephenson County Jail for a detention hearing.