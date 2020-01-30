Freeport man found guilty of child sex assault

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 50-year-old James Boots was found guilty Tuesday of sexually assaulting a child in Elgin nearly a decade ago.

The Daily Herald reports that a Kane County judge convicted Boots of assaulting a child under the age of 13 between April 2009 and October 2010, during the time that Boots lived in Elgin.

Boots moved to the 500 block of West American Street in Freeport, and was charged with the crime in 2018.

He faces up to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation. He will be sentenced on March 26th.

