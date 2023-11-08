FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A grand jury has indicted Darion Wheeler on charges related to a 2019 home invasion in which a 30-year-old man was nearly killed.

According to Freeport Police, around 1:25 a.m. on December 9th, 2019, officers were called to the Willow Housing Projects in the 500 block of N. Willow Avenue., where they found the victim near the back door of the apartment.

Police say an intruder entered the victim’s residence and shot him after a fight ensued between them.

The indictment alleges that Wheeler and Ariean Collins were the suspects in the case.

Wheeler, already in custody in the Stephenson County Jail for allegedly causing a fatal March crash while high on drugs, has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Home Invasion, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

Ariean Collins. Photo: Freeport Police Department

Collins was found guilty in November 2022 for the crime, on the charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.