FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport mother on Tuesday sat in the same room as the man who killed her son.

Jamar Mayfield, 35, plead guilty in the death of Daquavenon “Tweet” Jackson this past summer. Jackson was killed back in June. His mother was not ready to talk at a balloon release vigil for “Tweet,” by on Tuesday she said that she is looking for justice for her son.

“Unfortunately, ‘Tweet’ isn’t the only person that has been killed,” said community activist Windy Pearson. “Wilena isn’t the only family that has been affected.”

Tuesday morning was hard for the family and friends of Jackson, as it was the day that they saw the man accused of his murder standing before a judge. From the perspective of Wilena Thompson, Jackson’s mother, Stephenson County is not handling the case properly.

“I don’t think 35 years is enough for him to take my son’s life,” Thompson said. “He’s only 35, so he stands a chance of getting out again. I don’t want him to ever see daylight, to have the opportunity to do what he did to my son for no reason.”

Police said that Jackson was shot during an argument on N. Greenfield Drive near Winter Park. He was then driven to Freeport Medical Hospital, where he later died.

Mayfield, the man that officials said shot Jackson, was arrested in South Carolina.

“In my hand, I’m holding a FOIA, that is a listing of every gunshot that was fired in this town,” Pearson said.

Thompson described her son as a nice, happy guy who wanted to succeed. He was in school to become an electrician at the time of his death.

“I just miss him calling me, ‘Mom, what you doing? What you cooking,'” Thompson said. “Always smiling, always cheerful.”

Mayfield is expected to be sentenced in November.