ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man, identified as Thomas Zulke, 27, was killed Thursday after he lost control of his vehicle, crashed, and was ejected from the car.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the area of Illinois Route 26 and Old Route 26 in Orangeville around 7:17 a.m.

Police determined Zulke was headed north when he crossed into the southbound lane, traveled down a steep embankment, became airborne, and hit a tree. Zulke was ejected from the car which then came to rest 30 yards west of Route 26, police said.

Police said the best they could determine was the crash had occurred about 12 hours before it was discovered, and the location of the vehicle and snowy weather conditions prevented it from being found earlier.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.