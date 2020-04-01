Freeport man killed in shooting, another injured

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men were shot in Freeport overnight, and one died from his injuries, police said.

According to the Freeport Police Department, officers were called to the area of Wyandotte and Ottawa around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, where they found two shooting victims, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old man.

Police say they learned there had been a fight in the 500 block of Wyandotte where the shooting occurred, and the suspect fled the area.

Both victims were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital and then eventually to hospitals in Rockford.

The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at 2 a.m. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

