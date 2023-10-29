FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 43-year old Freeport man was killed after his car was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver, according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

Gabriel Goldsmith was traveling southbound on North Freeport Road on October 25 when another vehicle traveling northbound crossed the center line and collided with Goldsmith’s vehicle. Goldsmith suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 6000 block of North Freeport Road around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a crash. An investigation revealed the other driver, 41-year-old Rafael Santos, of Freeport, was allegedly driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Santos sustained serious injuries and was transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital before being transferred to OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital for treatment. He was issued citations for no valid driver’s license, improper lane usage, and driving under the influence of alcohol. T

The crash remains under investigation with future charges pending, according to the sheriff’s office.