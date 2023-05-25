MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men from Freeport were involved in a crash after they lost control of a pickup truck towing a trailer on Wednesday.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff, Jeffrey Wilson, 55, and Samuel Wilson, 22, were in a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck headed east on E. Loran Road in rural Mount Carroll, pulling a trailer loaded with a farm tractor.

Jeffrey Wilson, who was driving, lost control and the pickup left the road, crashed through a fence, and went down an embankment before rolling over and coming to rest in a pasture, police said.

Samuel Wilson was injured in the crash and was taken to a Freeport hospital.

Jeffrey Wilson was not injured and was charged with Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.