FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man who engaged in a tense standoff with police in October 2021 has been sentenced to 5 years in prison.

According to Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders, around 1:20 p.m., on October 19th, police received a call from a woman saying Clinton Keasler was “despondent” over personal issues, and had taken a shotgun and a pistol and other guns and was considered a danger to himself or others.

“He was armed with a shotgun and a pistol, and we learned later that he had other rifles in his possession,” said Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders at the time. “He was threatening troopers who were on route 20. They were able to get out of his, any line of fire, but they did have eyes on him from the bypass 20. There were acquaintances who ran into the woods on the east side of Harlem Center once he began displaying the gun, and threatening to shoot people.”

When police arrived, Synders said they were able to see Keasler firing randomly in the air. Snyders said police were advised Keasler had been drinking since Monday night.

A police negotiator made contact with Keasler, who came out into the driveway of the home and stood in the middle of the road, waving his pistol. Snyders said Keasler indicated that he wished for the officers to shoot and kill him.

Police were eventually able to get Keasler to come back out and surrender.

He was sentenced on January 26th, 2023 to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine.