FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say a 26-year-old man is recovering after being shot by a robber who tried to take his backpack on Friday.

According to authorities, around 6:29 p.m. in the area of Empire Street and Maple Avenue, the victim was approached by a man whom he knew who demanded his backpack. During the robbery, the suspect fired a shot at the victim and then ran.

The victim suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment, and then released.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5’9″ with a skinny build, short hair, and wearing a black hoodie.

Police said the shooting was not gang-related and there is no further threat to the community.