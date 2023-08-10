FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport say a 32-year-old man escaped unharmed from a Thursday morning shooting.

According to the Freeport Police Department, a single gunshot was fired at 4 a.m. in the area of N. Harlem Avenue and W. Staver Street, prompting officers to investigate.

At the scene, they learned that the victim was driving in the are when the suspect shot at the victim’s vehicle.

There were no injuries reported. Police say the shooting was not random but is not believed to be gang-related.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Freeport Police at 815-235-8222.