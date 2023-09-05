EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 22-year-old man from Freeport was thrown from his motorcycle after a 1:30 a.m. crash on Monday morning.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Nathan Willman was traveling east on Highway 20 about 1/10th of a mile west of Tranel Road when he went off the left side of the highway and was thrown from the vehicle.

The motorcycle landed in a ditch on the westbound side of the road and was discovered by police around 8:45 a.m.

Willman had been taken to the hospital prior to police arrival, although the extent of his injuries is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.