Freeport man turns himself in after allegedly strangling girlfriend

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Gquelle Clark, 20, allegedly strangled his girlfriend and stole her phone during a domestic situation over two months ago.

Freeport Police officials say Clark strangled his 24-year-old girlfriend after shoving her onto the ground in the 700 block of E. Center Street at 3 a.m. on January 16. Clark also allegedly took possession of the victim’s iPhone.

Deputies say the female victim did not require medical attention after the incident, but did sustain minor injuries.

Clark turned himself in and is charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor, and is being held at Stephenson County Jail on a bond of $75,000.

