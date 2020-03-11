Freeport man turns himself in after allegedly strangling girlfriend

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Gquelle Clark, 20, allegedly strangled his girlfriend and stole her phone during a domestic situation over two months ago.

Freeport Police officials say Clark strangled his 24-year-old girlfriend after shoving her onto the ground in the 700 block of E. Center Street at 3 a.m. on January 16. Clark also allegedly took possession of the victim’s iPhone.

Deputies say the female victim did not require medical attention after the incident, but did sustain minor injuries.

Clark turned himself in and is charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor, and is being held at Stephenson County Jail on a bond of $75,000.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories