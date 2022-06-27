FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have issued an arrest warrant for Jamar Mayfield, 35, the suspect in the slaying of Daquaveon Jackson, 23, on June 19th.

According to police, officers were called to Freeport Memorial Hospital after Jackson had been admitted for a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

Police learned the shooting happened in the unit block of North Greenfield Drive, and say the shooting was the result of an argument between Jackson and Mayfield.

Mayfield was arrested in 2019 for allegedly sharing a video featuring child pornography on Facebook.

Anyone with information on Mayfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact Freeport Police 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.