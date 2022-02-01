Freeport Middle School employee accused of selling guns

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport Middle School employee is facing federal charges.

She is accused of both selling firearms and lying to a licensed dealer. Federal court documents claim that Felicya Knox knowingly sold two guns to someone convicted of a crime. Knox is listed as a secretary at Freeport Middle School on the district’s website, and she is the administrative assistant to the assistant principal, according to her email.

Federal documents show that, between May 2020 and February 2021, the Department of Justice accused Knox of disposing of a Glock 22 .40 caliber firearm, along with a Masterpiece Arms 9 millimeter pistol, to an individual, knowing that the person had committed a crime.

Knox is also accused of lying to the licensed dealer who she bought the gun from about who she was buying it for. She was in the U.S. District Court on January 19 for her initial appearance, where she pled not guilty. She agreed to bond conditions and is not currently in custody.

The Freeport School District said in a statement: “We have been made aware of Ms. Knox’s arrest and have placed her on administrative leave. Ms. Knox has been employed by the district since August 2021. We will process the facts of her arrest as it relates to her employment in the district as soon as we are able.”

The Freeport Police Department said that they assisted in the arrest of Knox, but would not go into more detail. She is set to appear in court again on March 4.

Knox and her lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.