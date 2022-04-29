FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Ministers Fellowship celebrated the grand opening of its community barbershop on Friday.

The group has been working on the project for two years, but a $50,000 donation from SSM Health helped the barbershop become a reality.

Inside, traditional barbershop services are offered, along with access to healthcare, food, housing, employment and “spiritual connections.”

The faith-based group says it specifically hopes to attract men.

“We want to make our men better,” said president Samuel Newton. “[We want to] make our men stronger, make our men more healthy, and this is going to be a way we can reach them at a grassroots level and give them an opportunity to get those health challenges fixed, because we’re going to bring education to them and help them get to where they need to be, which is healthy families.”

The barbershop is located in the FA Read Center, at 18 W. Stephenson Street.