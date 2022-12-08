FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, Justin Capp’s mother donated another 31 doorbell security cameras to the Freeport Police Department to hand out for free.

32-year-old Capp and 36-year-old Terrance Haynes and were shot to death on a Freeport street in November 2021. Capp and Haynes were shot as they were leaving a local gymnasium where they were playing in a recreational basketball game.

Their killer is still at large.

Robbie Capp initially raised nearly $2,000 to purchase 41 surveillance cameras to hand out to Freeport residents after her son was murdered.

Now, she’s raised enough to donate another 31.

The devices are available at the Freeport Police Department on West Exchange Street on a first come, first served basis.