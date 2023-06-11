FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline museum made some history of its own on Sunday.

The Stephenson County Historical Musuem held their 70th Annual Ice Cream Social.

To celebrate, there were new additions to the entertainment. Of course, there was also an ice cream truck with homemade ice cream.

Some buildings were open and free to explore, like the “National Museum of Arcade Toys,” “Museum of Industrial Heritage,” “1840s Log Cabin” and “One Room School.”

The museum opened its doors in 1944 and has put on the ice cream social ever since.

“A lot of institutions come and go, but we’ve been able to stay in business and grow much stronger,” said Sharon Welton, executive director of the Stephenson County Historical Musuem. “I think we’re much more stable and secure in the 70 years we’ve been here, so we’re looking forward to a bright future.”

There was also a free family fun show and other activities for kids.