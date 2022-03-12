FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The future of a nursing home is up for debate, and the final decision could be made by stateline voters.

A resolution will be on the June 28 ballot, asking voters whether to sell or keep Walnut Acres Nursing Home. At least, that is what the Stephenson County Nursing Home Committee wants, but it might not come to that.

The county’s finance committee meets on Monday night and is also considering closing or selling the facility. A company wanted to buy it last fall for $1.6 million, but the sale fell through.