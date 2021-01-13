Freeport offender traveled to have sex with minor, authorities say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 25-year-old Erich Brinkmier, of Freeport, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he traveled with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Brinkmeier faces two counts of the charge, and one count of felony offense involving a minor when he was required to be registered as a sex offender.

The indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice says on October 28th, 2019, and November 4th, 2019, Brinkmeier traveled to Iowa with the intent of having sex with a child who was 14-years-old.

Brinkmeier faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, plus a 10 year mandatory sentence for committing a felony offense involving a minor.

He was registered as a sex offender for criminal sexual abuse of a 13-year-old when he was 18.

MORE HEADLINES: