Freeport offers grant money to downtown businesses to improve storefronts

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Freeport is hoping to spruce up its downtown area by offering grants to qualifying businesses to improve their front façade.

Any business in the downtown tax increment financing (TIF) district or historic district can apply for a grant, which will help offset the costs of fixing up the façade.

The money will cover half of the cost of the improvement, up to $15,000.

The idea behind the grant program is to encourage business owners to make some needed repairs, and eventually fill vacancies downtown.

"The long term goal is to encourage neighbors to make improvements to their buildings once they see someone doing it, and then encouraging you know business to come locate into our downtown,"

The City says the money is coming from funds raised during the annual Paint the Port event, as well as the TIF funds.