Freeport officials ‘strongly discouraging’ trick or treating as COVID cases grow

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Freeport says it is “strongly discouraging” residents from participating in trick or treating this Halloween, as positive COVID-19 cases soar.

In a press release Monday, the City said it had initially established trick or treating hours of 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. based on guidance from the Stephenson County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health, when daily cases were in the single digits to low teens.

However, on Friday, the health department reported 113 new positive COVID-19 tests within a 48 hour period. Previously, the area had seen entire months when positive cases did not reach 100.

Freeport says it is not banning trick or treating outright and says “ultimately, each individual and family unit is responsible for making their own choices,” but adds “as community leaders, we believe it is important to update the public to the current situation regarding positive tests in our community.”

