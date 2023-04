FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport’s Krape Park will be getting a brand new, 18-hole mini put course to replace its aging attraction.

Construction on the Freeport Park District’s new course is underway, replacing the 30 year old miniature golf course.

The new mini put course will have interactive art displays and be accessible to disabled visitors.

The new course is expected to open in about a year.