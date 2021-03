FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary after a suspect entered a home in the 1200 block of S. Float Avenue Tuesday night around 10:50 p.m.

Police shared surveillance images from inside the victim’s home.

Anyone who has information can contact the Freeport Police Department at (815) 235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.