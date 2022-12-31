FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 22-year-old Freeport man was killed on Friday when he was hit by a car.

Officers responded to the area of Business 20 West and W. Lily Creek Road around 2:49 p.m. for reports of a car vs. pedestrian traffic crash, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. They found the 22-year-old dead when they arrived.

It was found that the man had been hit by a westbound vehicle, which was found stopped alongside Business 20 West near Harlem Center Road. The female driver was being detained at the time of this writing.