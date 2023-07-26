FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police announced the arrest of Brandon Shorter, 38, in connection with a shooting in which a 20-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were injured.

According to police, the shooting happened at 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning, where a group of people gathered in the 700 block of S. Kenwood Avenue. An assailant fired shots at the group, and more shots were fired at a vehicle in the street, police said.

The victims were rushed to FHN for treatment, and were later released.

Three vehicles and one house were struck by gunfire. Police said the crime was gang-related.

On Tuesday, July 25th, officers tried to stop a car driven by Shorter in the area of West Avenue and W. Stephenson Street. After a short chase, Shorter reportedly crashed into a parked car on Apple Avenue, at which point he was arrested.

Police said a large bag of marijuana was found in the vehicle.

Shorter has been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis.

He is being held in the Stephenson County Jail on $1 million bond.