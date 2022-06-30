FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police arrested Jarrid Maynard, 23, of Rockford, on Wednesday, after officers reportedly found a handgun during a traffic stop.

According to police, officers pulled a vehicle over around 12 a.m. in the area of West Main and South Walnut Avenue, and found a handgun under the passenger seat, where Maynard was sitting.

Maynard was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of a Firearm without Firearm Owners Identification.

He was booked into the Stephenson County Jail.