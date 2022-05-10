FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police announced the capture of Alex Dandridge, 28, who was wanted on a felony warrant on weapons charges. Police say when he was caught, he had a modified handgun in his car.

According to police, a Freeport officer recognized Dandridge driving a vehicle in the area of Galena Avenue and Broadway Street around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said Dandridge, who was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a felony firearm charge, was arrested without incident.

Officers claimed to have smelled marijuana from inside the vehicle and discovered 3.2 grams of cannabis as well as a handgun that had been modified to be capable of automatic fire.

Dandridge was charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon, Unlawful Use of Weapons (Possession of a Machine Gun), Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification Card, and Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle.

He was taken to the Stephenson County Jail.