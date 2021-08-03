Freeport police charge Mississippi man for 2 armed robberies

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have charged a Mississippi man in connection to multiple armed robberies.

According to police, Joseph Williams, Jr., 19, of Biloxi, is the prime suspect in a robbery to the Shell Gas Station, at 1736 S. West Avenue, on July 11th, and the Super 8 Motel, at 1551 S. Sleezer Home Road, on July 19th.

Williams has been in the custody of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office since July 29th, where he is being held on a charge of Armed Robbery.

He was charged with two counts of Aggravated Armed Robbery for the Freeport crimes, and will stand trial in Stephenson County.