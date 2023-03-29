FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Summers began serving in the Freeport Police Department in 1995.

During his time, he worked in the Detective Bureau, Community Policing, and Emergency Response Team. His roles have included Shift Sergeant, Administrative Lieutenant, Operations Lieutenant, and Deputy Chief of Police.

“It has truly been an honor to work with both past and present officers of the Freeport Police Department,” says Chief Matt Summers. “It has equally been an honor to work for and be supported by the citizens of Freeport.”