Freeport Police Department looks to improve its operations

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A local police department wants to improve its operations.

To do that, Freeport Police says the city needs to invest in technology.

Not only will the technology improve police officer’s training, but it will help give the department state accreditation too.

“I’m really bringing Lexipol on board, professionalizing this and the accreditation,” said Freeport’s City Manager, Lowell Crow.

Crow said the Freeport’s Police Chief was sent to the FBI Academy to learn more.

“One of the things that I tasked him to do was when he went to the FBI academy is let’s look at what other communities are doing, and how we’re moving forward so we can be one of those leading communities within the state,” he added.

The solution they came up with.

“It’s really to move forward towards incorporating Lexipol, which is the national standard,” Crow said. “Moving towards accreditation in the state of Illinois, formalizing training standards within the department and establishing an internal affairs division.”

Lexipol is a tool that will help make officers more accountable by giving daily training.

“It will track when officers sign off on policies. So an officer can’t say ‘hey well I didn’t know about that’ because there’s going to be documentation,” said Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers.

Crow believed the advanced technology will also help bring new officers to the city.

“We can use it to recruit other individuals into the department, and really make it a good strong, not only the city better but the department better,” Crow said.

Freeport City Council will vote on the purchase of the technology at it’s next meeting.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

