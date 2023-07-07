FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department announced Friday that it will be using drones to keep watch on the celebration at this weekend’s Tutty Baker Fest.

“On June 16, 2023, Governor Pritzker signed into law the Illinois Drones as First Responders Act. This law permits the use of drones by law enforcement agency at a special event, parade, or routed event to prepare for or observe crowd size, density, and movement; assess public safety staffing; or oversee the general safety of participants,” the department said.

The law allows police to monitor public events in real-time, but does not allow them to record.

“The Freeport Police Department requests attendees report any suspicious person(s) or activities by calling 9-1-1 or (815) 235-8222,” police added.

The law amended the “Freedom from Drone Surveillance Act.” The drones can not be weaponized and attendees would have to be notified of their use, although the Freeport Police Department did release notification.

The law allows facial identity systems to be used, but only in instances to prevent “imminent harm to life.”

The drones could also be utilized to aid in search and rescue, though they are not allowed at political events.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office also uses police drones, along with multiple other agencies in the state.

Freeport’s Tutty Baker Fest takes place Friday, July 7th and Saturday, July 8th.