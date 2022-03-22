FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department announced Tuesday that it is donating 33 Kevlar vests to citizens of Ukraine.

The department said the vests are to be used by Ukraine to “help keep their citizens safe as they defend their homes and country.”

The vests were retired by the police department after the insurance term expired. Freeport Police answered a call from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police asking for vest donations.

We are thankful that we can assist the Ukrainian people in safeguarding their families and homes,” said Freeport City Manager, Randy Bukas.