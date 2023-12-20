FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say Austin Bardell, 25, became combative after officers discovered him slumped over in a business’ parking lot, while in possession of heroin and cocaine.

According to police, bystanders called to report that a man was slumped over on a curb in the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of Galena Avenue around 12:29 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

When officers tried to check on his welfare, police said he became comabative and he was taken into custody.

During the incident, police said the officers were exposed to an unknown substance and they were taken to FHN hospital for treatment.

It was later discovered that Bardell was in possession of heroin and cocaine, police said.

Bardell faces charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Aggravated Battery to Police.

Authorities say he is currently in police custody pending the outcome of a detention hearing under the Pre-Trial Fairness Act.