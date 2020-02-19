Freeport police investigate pair of car break-ins

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are investigating two car burglaries that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Police say the first occurred at approximately 6:38 a.m. in the 800 block of Jefferson Drive, where the victim said a vehicle had been burglarized over night. Two packages, a book and a hood ornament were stolen.
At 8:18 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Marcia Drive where a victim said someone entered her unlocked vehicle sometime after midnight and took her wallet, which contained her insurance card and a credit card.
Police say there are no suspect descriptions available and have not said whether the break-ins were connected.
Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call the Freeport Police Department or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.
